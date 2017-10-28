F1 News

Hamilton has his eyes on the prize for Mexico 2017

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping he can secure his fourth Formula One Driver’s Championship at the Mexico Grand Prix this weekend. Mercedes have won at the Autódrome Hermanes Rodriguez for the past two years, which only adds to Hamilton’s chances.

The driver himself has had an incredible season, securing his place in F1 history as he hopes to join Alain Prost and Sebastien Vettel as the only other four-time winners. It will also make him the most successful British driver of all time.

This year marks Hamilton’s tenth in the sport. He started with an incredible first year, losing out on the Driver’s championship to Kimi Räikkönen by just one point. This came as no surprise to those who had watched him drive in F3, including Michael Schumacher. When interviewed in 2007 the F1 legend, currently recovering from head injuries sustained in a skiing accident, said he could tell Hamilton was special.

Hamilton equalled Schumachers record of 68 pole positions at the Belgian Grand Prix earlier this year. The German’s family were quick to congratulate the Brit, a message passed on by Ferrari’s Ross Brawn.

It hasn’t all been wins for Hamilton, however. Back in 2010 he was stopped by Australian police for reckless driving not far from the Melbourne Grand Prix circuit. Officers spotted a vehicle accelerating heavily, and stopped the driver. Hamilton issued an apology for driving in an ‘over-exuberant’ manner.

Will Lewis have it his own way in Mexico? It seems unlikely. Although Hamilton himself, and Mercedes have dominated this year, Sebastien Vettel will be as focused on denying Hamilton a win and securing a second title for himself. It’s a tough call though – if Hamilton finishes better than 5th he has the championship in the bag regardless of how Vettel performs.

Vettel’s best hope is that he wins himself at Mexico, and Hamilton suffers some form of technical breakdown which forces him to retire. That, of course, is not the way any true racer really wants to win. Vettel will want to take the victory for himself, but Hamilton has not shown any reduction in his appetite to win.

In fact, he openly stated that he wants to win. He has no interest in taking the championship but watch someone else on the podium. Who can blame him? On the moment you become the most successful British F1 driver of all time, you’d want easy access to champagne.

If you’re the betting kind, then Hamilton is looking about as close to a sure thing as it gets in F1. Although the odds are understandably keen, you can put your money on Hamilton at Betfred, featured on Casinomir.com, who are offering 5/6 on Hamilton winning in Mexico.

Whether you like a flutter or not, the Mexico Grand Prix is bound to be a spectacle. Just the third the country has hosted, with the eyes of the world on the track and the race’s outcome it’s bound to be a thriller.

