Hamilton doesn't want 'team orders'

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;
Apr.14 - Lewis Hamilton says he does not want 'number 1' status at Mercedes.

Some have said that, even after just two races in 2017, the pecking order with triple world champion Hamilton ahead of new teammate Valtteri Bottas is already clear.

"It (team orders) happens at Ferrari and it has for many, many years," Hamilton, jointly leading the championship with Sebastian Vettel, told the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"But it won't happen with us. And I don't want it to happen.

"I think I can manage without a decision like that," he added.

However, it is evident that while Kimi Raikkonen is under pressure at Ferrari, clear 'number 2' status is not something that has been given to the Finn so far.

That was obvious in China, when Vettel had to overtake the sister red car without an order.

"It is still too early to give such orders," former Ferrari team manager Daniele Audetto told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But he (Raikkonen) should have understood for himself that in that situation he should move over," he added.

