Hamilton decides against 'taking a knee'

Oct.20 - Lewis Hamilton says he will not 'take a knee' before Sunday's US grand prix.

Earlier, as American football players protested during pre-game renditions of the national anthem, the Mercedes driver hinted he could also kneel in solidarity before F1's only race in the United States.

"I will have to think about it," Hamilton said three weeks ago.

But now ahead of Sunday's race, he told reporters in Austin that he will in fact not kneel.

"I found the movement that (Colin) Kaepernick started is awesome and I'm very much in support of it," said the Briton.

"But I'm here to win and that's the top of my priorities at the moment and I'm not really focused on anything else.

"I don't really plan on allowing all the BS that's surrounding the topic pull me down in my strive to winning this world title," added Hamilton.

