Hamilton: Bottas 'much better' teammate than Rosberg

Jun.13 - Lewis Hamilton says his relationship with new teammate Valtteri Bottas is working perfectly.

After the inter-team acrimony of the past ended when Nico Rosberg retired, Mercedes replaced the German with Finn Bottas but only on a one-year deal.

But Hamilton sounds keen for the new partnership to continue in 2018.

Asked to compare the arrangement with the recent past, the Briton told Bild newspaper: "Yes, with Valtteri it is different.

"It just feels better than a one and two with Nico.

"Valtteri supports me a lot. It is a completely different level professionally. As a team, we are more united than ever. And when it's the other way around, I'll help and support him," Hamilton added.

Team boss Toto Wolff also seems happy with the new driver dynamic at Mercedes.

"You just have to look at how the two of them interact on the podium," he said. "It's totally different to Lewis and Nico."

