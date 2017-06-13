F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Hamilton: Bottas 'much better' teammate than Rosberg

F1 News

Hamilton: Bottas 'much better' teammate than Rosberg

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Spanish GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Spanish GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Jun.13 - Lewis Hamilton says his relationship with new teammate Valtteri Bottas is working perfectly.

After the inter-team acrimony of the past ended when Nico Rosberg retired, Mercedes replaced the German with Finn Bottas but only on a one-year deal.

But Hamilton sounds keen for the new partnership to continue in 2018.

Asked to compare the arrangement with the recent past, the Briton told Bild newspaper: "Yes, with Valtteri it is different.

"It just feels better than a one and two with Nico.

"Valtteri supports me a lot. It is a completely different level professionally. As a team, we are more united than ever. And when it's the other way around, I'll help and support him," Hamilton added.

Team boss Toto Wolff also seems happy with the new driver dynamic at Mercedes.

"You just have to look at how the two of them interact on the podium," he said. "It's totally different to Lewis and Nico."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls