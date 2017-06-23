F1 News

Hamilton: Bottas has 'earned' Mercedes seat

Jun.23 - Lewis Hamilton says Valtteri Bottas has "earned his place" at Mercedes.

Team boss Toto Wolff has said that, while happy with the Finn, he is in no rush to extend Bottas' deal into 2018.

Bottas' teammate, Hamilton, said in Baku: "I honestly think he has earned his place with us.

"He's doing a great job and he's going to keep developing. He's in his first year and has already won a grand prix. I think there's much more to come, he just needs to get the right opportunity."

Hamilton has also said he is enjoying the atmosphere in the garage, following Nico Rosberg's retirement.

"His (Bottas') energy helps to create a great harmony in the team," said the Briton.

