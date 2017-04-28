F1 News

Hamilton backs New York night race plans

Apr.28 - Lewis Hamilton has backed apparent plans for a F1 night race in New York.

Recently, Bernie Ecclestone's successor Chase Carey said a race in New York is a "priority".

"In New York it would be really cool," triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said in Russia. "We definitely need two grands prix in the US. It would be incredible -- it's a stunning city. "New Jersey would be a great backdrop for the grand prix.

Whether it's a night race, I think even the day it would be good, or the evening as the sunsets are stunning and with New York in the background it would be so cool."

