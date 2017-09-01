F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal

F1 News

Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal

Lewis Hamilton Belgian GP F1 2017
Lewis Hamilton Belgian GP F1 2017

Sep.1 - Lewis Hamilton has confirmed reports he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract.

After the reports emerged recently, team boss Toto Wolff said that while he wants the triple world champion to stay, he will delay the talks until after the close battle for the 2017 world championship is over.

Hamilton said at Monza: "I plan to extend with the team, which we will do at some point in the second half of the season or towards the end of the year.

"I know Toto said that we will wait until the end of the season because that is what I like to do. There is no rush, and I still have another year, so we still have a lot of time," he added.

Hamilton's comments come just a week after the Ferrari contract of his championship rival, Sebastian Vettel, was extended by three years.

"In the plan that I have coming up - with the five or six years that I have left in the sport - that piece in the puzzle is now in place so it makes my decision moving forwards a lot easier," Hamilton said.

Mercedes looks set to also extend the contract of Hamilton's current teammate, but the British driver denied he needs Valtteri Bottas' help to win the title.

"I've never asked for that. It's up to Toto to decide when the right time (for team orders) has come.

"I prefer to win when I have to fight honestly for it. Valtteri has had a very good season and when he has beaten me, he was faster than me," Hamilton said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBuy Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close