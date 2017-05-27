F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Hamilton admits 'too old' for MotoGP switch

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Monaco GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton
May 27 - Lewis Hamilton has declared himself "too old" to make the switch to MotoGP racing.

On several occasions in the past, the triple world champion has expressed interest not in the Indy 500 or Le Mans, but F1's spectacular two-wheeled equivalent.

"I love MotoGP!" the Mercedes driver told France's L'Equipe.

"It would be great, but I'm too old.

"I respect the competition too much to try to match those guys who've built their careers around that discipline. Even if I had all the right lines, I would never do as well as they do."

Hamilton continued: "Valentino Rossi could have had a career in F1, but he would have had to start as I did, as a child.

"I had a cross-country motorcycle when I was young but my father told me that I would never ride bikes in competition."

