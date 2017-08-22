F1 News

Halo rules 'too late' for 2018

Aug.22 - F1 engineers are worried the precise regulations for 'Halo' are arriving too late for 2018.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the cockpit protection device is not just aesthetically challenging, but will have a major impact on the design of next year's cars in terms of aerodynamics and weight.

"But the precise Halo rules are only available from September," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

Force India technical boss Andy Green confirmed: "That's too late. In terms of the monocoque, time is running out."

Green's counterpart at Toro Rosso, James Key, explained: "The centre of gravity is going up and the weight distribution moves towards the front.

"Also we have to stiffen the cockpit sides for the load tests, which means a different carbon structure in the corresponding places."

Safety aside, however, one potential upside to the Halo introduction is that it introduces a new area for innovation, with the FIA allowing teams to shape the upper side for aerodynamic purposes.

"This will help to minimise the aero drawbacks," Key agrees.

