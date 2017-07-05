Hakkinen: F1 talk too early for Mick Schumacher

Jul.5 - It is too early to be predicting F1 stardom for Mick Schumacher.
That is the claim of Mika Hakkinen, who almost two decades ago was the biggest rival of teenage Mick's legendary father Michael Schumacher.
Now, Hakkinen is backing the Schumacher family's 'Keep fighting' initiative and trying to ease the immense pressure on 18-year-old F3 driver Mick's shoulders.
"It is not the right time to be talking about formula one, in my opinion," the Finn told Auto Bild.
"He is still a young man and has to prove himself in various ways. But what is important is that he wants to win more races.
"If you are humble and hungry, if you have the goal to be a winner, and you try to improve yourself and become a better racing driver, then that is exactly what you need," Hakkinen said.
"And when I talk to Mick, I feel that he wants to be a winner."
