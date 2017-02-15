F1-Fansite.com

Gutierrez eyes F1 reserve role for 2017

Esteban Gutierrez-during-drivers-parade-Mexican GP 2016
Esteban Gutierrez-during-drivers-parade-Mexican GP 2016

Feb.15 - Esteban Gutierrez admits a personal mistake meant he had to look outside of F1 for 2017 to continue his racing career.

After a year out to be Ferrari's reserve driver, the 25-year-old Mexican made his return to the grid in 2016 with the new American team Haas.

But Gutierrez is now looking to establish a career in Formula E, after being replaced for 2017 by Kevin Magnussen.

"I really don't blame them - I don't blame anybody - because I was the one to be too confident," he told CNN.

Gutierrez admits to taking his eye off the ball when it came to securing his Haas seat for 2017, because he assumed he would get a second year at the new team.

"That was originally the plan," he said. "I was too confident of it and that was my mistake, to be too confident that things were taken care of.

"I was focusing on the results and being confident that the project was going to continue forward in the way it was initially spoken of or planned. In the end I realised the commitment from the other side wasn't there and by the time I realised, the timing wasn't great."

Now, he is hoping to launch a career in Formula E but for now only has a deal for his home race in Mexico.

CNN said Gutierrez confirmed rumours that he is looking for a F1 reserve driver role for 2017 as well.

"I never close doors," he insisted. "Never, never. I really love formula one. It was four very tough years, but I learned a lot.

"I don't see myself as unlucky," said the recently-married Mexican. "Formula E is a fresh start, a new opportunity and I've found the love of my life."

