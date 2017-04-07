F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Grosjean agrees that 'pay drivers' should go

F1 News

Grosjean agrees that 'pay drivers' should go

Romain Grosjean Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Saturday 25 March 2017.

Apr.7 - Romain Grosjean has backed moves to nudge so-called 'pay drivers' out of formula one.

Recently, new sporting chief Ross Brawn admitted one of his goals - that the world's best 20 drivers are all on the F1 grid - might only be achievable through a fairer distribution of income.

Currently, some struggling teams make up their budgets by signing drivers who bring millions in personal sponsor or backer contributions.

Brawn is quoted by France's RMC: "The reality is that at the bottom of the grid, business considerations related to the budgets of the drivers have become too great."

French driver Grosjean, who drives for the small American team Haas, says he agrees with Brawn.

"I totally agree with him," he said. "It's true that it has always existed in F1, but maybe it is now worse than before."

Without naming any current drivers, Grosjean admitted "there are a few that, if you look at their past results, would not necessarily have got to formula one without help".

So any team income distribution changes, like budget caps, would according to Grosjean be good for F1.

"It would be positive for young drivers because we know how extremely difficult it is to arrive in F1, and if there are places taken by people who don't deserve it, there are even less places for young drivers," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls