F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Gov't not involved in Dutch GP bid yet

F1 News

Gov't not involved in Dutch GP bid yet

Circuit of Zandvoort in the Netherlands
Circuit of Zandvoort in the Netherlands

Nov.20 - Dutch sports minister Bruno Bruins says the government will "wait" before getting involved in a grand prix bid.

Last week, a feasibility study concluded that there is "no reason" why Zandvoort should not host F1 in the future.

But the source Dutch News reports that Bruins told parliament that the study was merely an "initial exploration". He will therefore not ask the Dutch sports ministry for advice.

Bruins said the next step must be talks between Zandvoort, Liberty and the FIA. "I will wait for that to happen," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now