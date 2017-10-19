F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Glock: Pressure on Hamilton's shoulders in Austin

F1 News

Glock: Pressure on Hamilton's shoulders in Austin

Oct.19 - The pressure has switched from Sebastian Vettel to Lewis Hamilton's shoulders ahead of the US grand prix.

That is the view of Timo Glock, a former F1 driver who will be in the Austin paddock this weekend as a television pundit.

The German, who now races in DTM, is referring to the fact that after a horror tour of Asia for Ferrari, Hamilton is now leading the championship by a huge 59 points with four races to go.

It means the Mercedes driver could actually wrap up the title this weekend.

But when referring to Vettel and his points deficit, Glock said: "He has nothing left to lose.

"The pressure is now on Mercedes really to give Lewis Hamilton a car that works at every race. As for Ferrari and Sebastian, they have no more pressure.

"They just have to give it everything -- there's nothing else they can do," Glock, a former Toyota and Marussia driver, told Speed Week.

But he said it is a shame Vettel's championship campaign fell apart in Singapore, Malaysia and Japaan in September and October.

"Their car is on par or better than Mercedes on many tracks," said Glock.

"It would have been nice if we had seen a mega fight to the end."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now