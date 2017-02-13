F1-Fansite.com

Giovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours

Feb.13 - Antonio Giovinazzi has refused to dismiss speculation he might be in line for some Friday practice outings this season.

The Italian, who was the runner-up in GP2 last year, has been signed to be Ferrari's official reserve driver in 2017.

And if Ferrari and Fiat president Sergio Marchionne's plans to bring Alfa Romeo into F1 come to fruition, 23-year-old Giovinazzi would be the obvious choice to drive.

"But first the brand (Alfa Romeo) has to make money with the Giulia and Stelvio" road cars, Marchionne said recently.

Now, Alfa Romeo has launched the Stelvio, and Giovinazzi was there for the presentation.

"Alfa is a myth, a great Italian brand, and it excites me a lot to be here," he said.

"For now I'm building up my experience in the simulator," he added, referring to the preparations for his Ferrari reserve and testing role this year.

Asked if that role might mean a few Friday practice outings for the Ferrari customer Sauber, La Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Giovinazzi as answering: "We'll see.

"For now I just want to enjoy this beautiful moment."

Corriere della Sera, another Italian newspaper, reports that the 2017 Ferrari F1 car was fired up for the first time last Friday.

