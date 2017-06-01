F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Giovinazzi deal 'unfortunate' for Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen Haas VF17 on speed Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017.
Jun.1 - Kevin Magnussen will have less practice time to prepare for forthcoming grands prix.

According to the Danish broadcaster TV2, the Haas racer has been told he will need to give up his car on six of the seven occasions on which Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi drives in Friday morning practice sessions this year.

"It is unfortunate for Kevin," the broadcaster's motor racing expert Jens Winther said.practi

"If there is something positive in it, it may be that the team believes Kevin can cope without the Friday sessions more than (Romain) Grosjean can.

"We do know that Grosjean has problems with the brakes, while Kevin is comfortable with them. It could be one of the reasons," Winther speculated.

"Unfortunately, it could also be simply about Kevin's points situation, as he has fewer points than Grosjean," he added.

