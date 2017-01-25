F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Giovinazzi would 'accept' 2017 debut

F1 News

Giovinazzi would 'accept' 2017 debut

Jan.25 - Antonio Giovinazzi has vowed to be ready in the event he might make his F1 race debut in 2017.

The 2016 GP2 runner-up and Italian, 23, has been appointed as Ferrari's official third driver for this year.

"I am still adjusting to being part of such a big family with lots of people working around two drivers," Giovinazzi told Italy's Sky Sport 24.

"As third driver I will have to work hard in the simulator," he added. "I have a lot to learn and will give 110 per cent, because if there is a chance to drive in a race, I will accept it."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls