F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / German fans could lose F1 TV coverage

F1 News

German fans could lose F1 TV coverage

Felipe Massa, Williams FW38 Mercedes. German Gp F1/2016.
Felipe Massa, Williams FW38 Mercedes. German Gp F1/2016.

Nov.26 - German fans could find that formula one is not on television in 2018.

Even the pay broadcaster Sky is currently in talks with Liberty Media, with that deal as well as the one with free-to-air network RTL running out after Sunday's Abu Dhabi grand prix.

"Losing free TV in Germany would be quite a blow," said Mercedes' Toto Wolff.

"We would like to maintain the status quo," he told SID news agency.

F1 chief executive Chase Carey told DPA news agency in Abu Dhabi: "Every market is different and we have more and more platforms, from free to pay TV and various digital services."

Asked about rumours Carey is working on a deal similar to the one in Britain, where only some of the races are live on free TV, he answered: "I don't want to speculate on that.

"We want to get things done first and then talk about it with you."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now