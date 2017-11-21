F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Gene: Alonso can win Le Mans on debut

F1 News

Gene: Alonso can win Le Mans on debut

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Nov.21 - Former F1 driver Marc Gene thinks Fernando Alonso can win next year's Le Mans on debut.

Although a deal is not yet done, Alonso's test for the only remaining car manufacturer in the world endurance championship - Toyota - indicates that a 2018 seat is likely.

Asked if his fellow Spaniard can win Le Mans on debut, Gene told AS newspaper: "Of course.

"If it is next year, there is only Toyota as it is very difficult to win Le Mans as a private team.

"I think if Fernando only did this (Bahrain) test, with the level he drives at he would already be in a position to win," former Williams driver Gene said.

And if Alonso does win next year, he will be well on the way to his stated aim of completing the ultra-rare motor sport 'triple crown'.

"I think what he is doing is incredible and admirable," said Gene. "Fernando really is one of the few drivers who really loves driving and competing."

Asked if the signs are growing that Alonso is slowly withdrawing from F1, however, Gene answered: "No, I don't think so. It's good that he can do both.

"Let's see how McLaren-Renault is going to go next season."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now