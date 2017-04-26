Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

More Fridays planned for Renault's Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team Third Driver. Formula One Testing, Wednesday 18th April 2017. Sakhir, Bahrain.
Apr.26 - Sochi will not be the only Friday practice outing in 2017 for Renault reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin.

It has been announced that the 21-year-old, part of the driver programme for the Russian team sponsor SMP, will take over Nico Hulkenberg's car on Friday in Russia.

"We have several Friday practices planned for Sergey for the course of the season," a SMP Racing spokesperson told Sportbox.

"We already know how many, but I cannot tell you."

Sirotkin has already declared that his goal is to step up to a full race seat at Renault for 2018.

Although just 21, the former GP2 driver has been linked with an F1 debut for several years, including a near race seat at Sauber some time ago.

"Something can always go better, but somehow life is moving in the right direction," Sirotkin said.

"It's stupid to complain, especially as this year I have taken a step closer to my goal."

