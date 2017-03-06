F1 News

Formula One’s best rides

Formula One’s best rides

New Machineries in Formula 1 arena has been unveiled for 2017. Beauties such as Mercedes W08 EQ Power+, Ferrari SF70H and Williams FW40 make all racers and race- lovers dream. These cars are the newbies which will be driven during the 2017 season by famous racers. Despite having all the powers and necessary qualities to make the teams reach the top, there are some cars at Formula 1 which cannot be found anywhere else.

Similarly, at Luckypantsbingo.com, you can find futuristic cars on Light Racers slot game. This 50 paylines slot machine will take you to a space-age world, where cars are rolling at the speed of light. All the symbols, including the background of the game, are painted in LED colours which give the best quality gaming experience. The led cars you will see on the reels might be the ones you will see on the roads in the future. Without any doubts, the technologies that go into making cars are continuously modernising. For instance, car models like Mercedes Benz Biome, Toyota Nori, Cadillac Aera and BMW GINA, which have been unveiled at different Auto- shows teleport us into a scientific movie-like atmosphere. Until we see these cars on the streets, let’s plunge into F1’s world by remembering the best cars seen at Formula One’s race courses.

Red Bull RB9

Red Bull RB9 won the Racing Car of the Year in 2013, and brought the drivers' title to Sebastian Vettel. The latter was the only driver to ever win a race at the command of RB9. He stepped on the podium 13 times in all, during the 2013 season. The RB9 is built up with a Renault V8 engine, and OZ racing wheels.

Ferrari F2002

Packed with a 3.0- litre V10 engine, Ferrari 2002 was driven by the most successful team of Formula One, during that year.

It also participated during the first four races of 2003. Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello were at the wheel of the car. Fifteen races were won by this red car, and the drivers won world titles.

McLaren MP4/4

Despite being driven during only one season; McLaren MP4/4 took 15 out of 16 victories in 1988. The famous Ayrton Senna won the constructors’ title and drivers’ title, racing in this car. Powered by a 1.5- litre turbocharged Honda V6, and painted in red and white, it remains one of the greatest cars invented for F1 racing course.

Mercedes W05

Manufactured by Mercedes, W05 dominated the 2014 season with its 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged hybrid engine. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were at the wheel of this car, and 16 races were won. More races could have been won if

mechanical issues were not encountered. But, Mercedes managed to win the constructors’ title for this masterpiece while Hamilton took his second world championship.

Williams FW14

Introduced in the race course in 1991/92 season, the updated FW14B invented by Adrian Newey, was the most technically sophisticated machine of that time. It consisted of a 3.5 litre V10 Renault. Painted in navy, yellow and white, it has active suspension, traction control and semi-automatic transmission. Nigel Mansell won the driver’s title and the club won the constructors’ title by winning 17 out of 32 races.