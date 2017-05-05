F1 News

Former Ferrari boss 'critical' after crash

May 5 - Former Ferrari boss Cesare Fiorio is reportedly in a "critical" condition after a cycling crash.

Italian sources including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Autosprint say the 78-year-old fell whilst cycling in southern Italy and was discovered unconscious.

He is currently in hospital, reportedly with serious head and arm injuries.

Fiorio briefly led Ferrari at the end of the 80s and beginning of the 90s, and was also involved with the Ligier and Minardi teams.

