Former F1 drivers to get paddock passes

Jenson Button in the paddock.

Mar.30 - Former F1 drivers will find it much easier to attend grands prix in future.

In the Bernie Ecclestone era, even though they had entertained the spectators as the 'gladiators' of the past, former F1 stars were among those who found it hard to get paddock passes.

"There are times I would have come to a race," one former F1 driver said. "But it was just so much hassle getting a pass."

Those times are now ending, according to Germany's Auto Motor und Sport.

The report claims new F1 owner Liberty Media will make paddock passes available to any former drivers who want one.

But a source said former drivers who take up the offer will have to understand their role as "an ambassador for the sport", making themselves available for interviews and autographs.

