Former F1 driver Sala doubts Alonso will quit

McLaren-Honda_MCL32 Fernado Alonso & Stoffel Vandoorne

Mar.7 - Former F1 driver Luis Perez Sala doubts Fernando Alonso will quit the sport at the end of this year.

Currently languishing at the uncompetitive McLaren-Honda project, Spaniard Alonso, 35, has indicated that unless the much faster cars this year deliver more fun for the drivers, he may switch to Le Mans for 2018.

Even McLaren boss Eric Boullier admitted this week that he is not sure if Alonso will stay beyond 2017.

But Sala, a Minardi driver at the end of the 80s, said: "I'm sure this will not be his last year.

"I think the races will be good and we'll see what happens as he comes out of contract with McLaren and what opportunities there are," the 57-year-old, who was also a boss at the now-defunct HRT team, is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

Some are worried that, at the age of 35, a third consecutive year with the uncompetitive McLaren-Honda project could signal the end of Alonso's hopes of ever winning a third title.

But fellow Spaniard Sala insisted: "He still has time. He still has a long way to go in formula one and I am convinced he can win the title again.

"His team is not highlighting his talent for now and it's frustrating, but he wears it with great dignity whilst trying not to damage McLaren's image."

