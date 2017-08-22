Force India wants imminent Perez deal

Aug.22 - A new Force India deal for Sergio Perez could now be imminent.
The Mexican flirted with a move to Renault for 2017 but instead re-committed to Force India.
He said he is happy with his choice.
"I think the team has been moving forwards every year," said Perez.
"There is a lot more interest in terms of sponsorship into the team but it's not easy to make the next step with the big boys.
"In terms of my future, I just hope that once I come back after the summer break, I can have a new contract."
And Force India's sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport: "I am confident that we will reach agreement with Checo before the end of the summer break."
And if not, he answered: "Then we will look on the market for alternatives."
