F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Force India tells drivers to lose weight

F1 News

Force India tells drivers to lose weight

Esteban Ocon with team mate Sergio Perez Sahara Force India F1.

Mar.10 - Force India has asked its drivers to lose weight before Melbourne.

Up and down the pitlane, drivers have put on as much as 5-6 kilograms of muscle over the winter to prepare for the new cars' much higher G-forces.

But Force India is struggling with handling problems, and Germany's Auto Motor und Sport said one problem is that the team's 2017 car is overweight.

"We told them they should weigh 70 kilograms in Melbourne," said technical boss Andrew Green, referring to Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon who both apparently weigh 72kg.

Deputy team boss Bob Fernley said the main problem is that the task of adjusting to vastly different regulations is harder for smaller teams like Force India.

"We're currently fighting for fifth place with Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault," he said. "Williams is too fast for us, but we're catching up. The season is long."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls