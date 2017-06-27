F1 News

Force India says driver clash 'unacceptable'

Jun.27 - Force India's race drivers are to be told that what happened in Baku at the weekend was "unacceptable".

That is the news from the Silverstone based team's sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer, following the latest run-in between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.

After the team orders saga of Montreal, both drivers complained after Baku about their race clash.

But Szafnauer is quoted by L'Equipe as saying both were to blame.

"I would say it's 50-50, or 55-45.

"The worst thing you can do is hit your teammate," he said.

"It was tricky because on a circuit with walls, Sergio would otherwise have had room and everything would have been fine.

"So we're going to go over the incident with them and tell them it's unacceptable. They cannot fight each other.

"It's bad enough when you hit another driver, but if it's your teammate, you risk ruining the team's whole race. But they're aware of that -- they're intelligent guys."

