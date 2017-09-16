Force India to be 'Force Racing' in 2018

Sep.16 - Force India looks set to be known as 'Force Racing' from 2018.
Earlier, as embattled owner Vijay Mallya considered dropping 'India' from the official name in a move to internationalise the team, the apparent frontrunner was 'Force One'.
But F1 owner Liberty Media intervened, according to Auto Motor und Sport.
The report said Liberty was worried that when Force One was abbreviated to 'F1', it would create confusion when compared to the similar abbreviation of the sport's name.
"The name is still not quite confirmed, but Force Racing has good chances," sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer said.
Meanwhile, while many in F1 celebrated the McLaren-Renault-Toro Rosso-Honda engine shakeup, Force India wondered if the moves were even allowed by the regulations.
"Are engine changes at this late date covered by the sporting regulations?" Szafnauer wondered.
"We will look into it in more depth next week."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.