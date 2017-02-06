F1 News

Finnish track eyes F1 future

Feb.6 - Finland might soon be in a position to host a round of the F1 world championship.

The small northern European country has had plenty of drivers in F1, but never a round of the modern formula one series.

However, the Kymi Ring is currently under construction north east of capital Hensinki, and it has already done a deal to host a MotoGP round from 2018.

And Finnish auto federation AKK president Juhani Pakari has now told Ilta Sanomat: "It is natural that we will seriously examine the possibility of getting formula one in Finland."