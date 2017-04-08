F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / FIA working on Halo alternative 'Shield'

F1 News

FIA working on Halo alternative 'Shield'

SPA, BELGIUM F1/2016: Carlos Sainz driving the (55) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR11 Ferrari 060/5 turbo fitted with the halo on track during practice.
SPA, BELGIUM F1/2016: Carlos Sainz driving the (55) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR11 Ferrari 060/5 turbo fitted with the halo on track during practice.

Apr.8 - Secret plans for an alternative to the controversial 'Halo' cockpit protection system have been leaked in the Shanghai paddock.

Little is known about the device except that it is called 'Shield', and has been designed to address the issue of head protection for the drivers without spoiling the look of the cars.

Germany's Auto Motor und Sport claims the 'shield' is a clear screen that is flatter than the Red Bull 'Aeroscreen', which like Halo was also deferred last year.

Unlike the earlier proposals, it is believed the shield would not stop a flying wheel from hitting the driver, but is instead designed to fend off other debris.

The drivers were told of the plan in the China GP briefing, with the FIA seeking majority support by the end of April.

"The FIA is trying to find a compromise between safety and the appearance of the cars," said Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz.

His teammate, Daniil Kvyat, also commented: "It is hard to draw any conclusions because I understand that it is just a project.

"Honestly, I don't believe any of this is necessary - formula one is safe enough."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls