FIA opens fifth annual Sport Conference in Geneva

The theme of this sport conference is “Progress and Direction: together through a decade of change” – and focuses on the developments in the sport, from grassroots and ASN-level, right through the pinnacle.

“I am delighted to see so many delegates here in Geneva for this edition of the Sport Conference,” said FIA President Jean Todt in the Opening Session. “Our environment – the world – is changing at an unprecedented speed. Motor sport sees itself confronted with new sets of values and an increased desire for respect and support for the resources of our planet. Sport is a catalyst for progress. The technical formulas that we have defined and implemented in our World Championships, such as Formula One or Endurance, are reaching maturity. I am convinced that today’s progress in these disciplines will open the door to innovations which we will find in hybrid vehicles in the next few decades.

“This week we have a unique line-up of speakers in their respective fields who will engage with our community, so that we can all together prepare for the next decade of change with strong ASNs who are the foundation of our sport.”

The theme traces a line through the FIA’s activities over the last ten years, with special emphasis placed on reviewing the many achievements of the FIA family during Sport Conferences – such as the introduction of the Sport Grant Programme and various ASN Development tools, the introduction of FIA Formula 4 (the first step on the single-seater ladder), as well as the introduction of, and changes in its major championships.

Not only will the conference explore how far motor sport has come in recent years, it will provide the FIA’s Member Clubs with case studies and examples to take back to their home countries, while also serving as a marker to highlight where the sport needs to head to face the coming future challenges.

The event has gathered over 200 representatives from 115 countries around the world, and will be attended by over 400 participants.

The aim of the FIA Sport Conference is to provide delegates with an environment that will see them return home invigorated with ideas and knowledge to assist them in achieving best practice in their own motor sport endeavours.

After a welcome and introduction to the from FIA President Jean Todt, the first session included Formula One Group CEO & Executive Chairman, Chase Carey, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Executive Director, Toto Wolff, two-time FIA World Rally Champion, Carlos Sainz, Lamborghini CEO and FIA Single-Seater Commission President, Stefano Domenicali.

Over the next two days, the Sport Conference will feature more input from a host of well-known personalities from motor sport administration, the technical and engineering world, as well as drivers.

The Geneva edition of the FIA Sport Conference follows on from events in Goodwood, Munich, Mexico City and Turin.

