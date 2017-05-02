Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

FIA happy with 2017 overtaking situation

May 2 - F1's governing body is for now taking no action to spice up overtaking.

Earlier, the FIA said it would analyse the opening few races of the new car and tyre regulations to assess if changes would need to be made, for example to the length of the DRS zones.

After a processional start in Australia, China and Bahrain were better races. However, in Russia last weekend, there was just a single passing move all race.

Germany's Auto Bild points out that even the notorious six-car race at Indianapolis in 2005 boasted more overtaking than that.

A year ago at Sochi, there were 29 overtakes.

"Well, it's difficult to pass, let's put it that way," championship leader Sebastian Vettel said.

"Behind another car you lose the balance, the car slides and you fall behind again," the Ferrari driver added.

Sochi winner Valtteri Bottas added: "Trying to get past with these new cars, we definitely lose more downforce."

However, a source told us that the issue of overtaking in 2017 was discussed at the last meeting of the technical working group, but the FIA informed those present that the current situation is satisfactory.

And in Russia, all teams were told of the decision to leave the DRS zones unchanged for the remainder of the season, the source added.

