FIA deletes 'Verstappen rule' for 2017

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talks to the media during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Mar.24 - F1's governing body has scrapped the so-called 'Verstappen rule' for 2017.

Last year, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's controversial driving style triggered a blanket ban on changes of direction under braking.

For 2017, the rule is gone, reports Germany's Auto Motor und Sport.

"Perhaps there will not be less investigations," race director Charlie Whiting said, "but in many cases they will not lead to the same result as before.

"We have instructed the stewards to let the drivers fight as much as possible."

However, 19-year-old Verstappen himself said he doubts the rule change will alter much about how he races.

"It makes little difference to me," said the Dutchman, "but I think it's always better when we are allowed to race. That's the whole point of racing."

