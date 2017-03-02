F1-Fansite.com

FIA confirms Manor will not race in 2017

Rio Haryanto in the garage Manor MRT05
Rio Haryanto in the garage Manor MRT05 - Copyright Michael Potts

Mar.2 - Manor's dwindling hopes of survival have now faded completely, as the FIA confirmed the collapsed backmarker will not race in 2017.

There had been paddock murmurings of an eleventh hour rescue for the financially embattled British team.

But F1's governing body has published a new official entry list that for the first time omits Manor's name, confirming a ten-team pitlane for 2017.

"Reportedly, Manor gave up hope of a last minute rescue and withdrew its application for a starting place," the German news agency DPA said.

"Speculation about the possible entry of Chinese investors had proved to be wrong," the report added.

