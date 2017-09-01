F1-Fansite.com

Ferrari snubs Montezemolo at Monza

Luca di Montezemolo
Luca di Montezemolo

Sep.1 - Luca di Montezemolo says Ferrari did not invite him to Monza for this weekend's celebrations.

Ahead of the Italian grand prix, the great Maranello team is celebrating its 70th anniversary with special branding and events.

Curiously, Montezemolo was also born in 1947 - exactly 70 years ago - and the team's former long-time president also celebrated his birthday this week.

But the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have not been invited to Monza.

"But that does not matter much. The main thing is that Ferrari wins again," Montezemolo added.

When he was ousted in 2014, Montezemolo publicly fell out with new Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.

He continued: "I miss Ferrari very much and also the races, but even more so the factory, the men and the women of Maranello."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

