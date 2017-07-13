Ferrari 'ready' to extend Vettel deal

Jul.11 - Ferrari is ready to sign a new contract with Sebastian Vettel.
The 2017 championship leader's first three-year deal contract with the Maranello team runs out this year.
President Sergio Marchionne is quoted by Italian media: "I have told him very clearly that we are ready if he wants to stay with us.
"It's up to him."
Vettel, 30, said recently that amid his championship battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, he is not rushing to enter contract talks.
