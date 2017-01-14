F1-Fansite.com

Ferrari opens door for Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Jan.14 - Ferrari has swung open the door for Mick Schumacher.

Mick is the 17-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who won five titles for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

This year, he will enter European F3 for the Ferrari-linked Prema team, but it has seemed more likely Schumacher would actually enter the Mercedes family.

But Ferrari's driver 'academy' chief Massimo Rivola said: "About his (Mick's) future, I don't know what he will decide to do.

"But if he would like to enter the Ferrari programme, he will find a red carpet," he told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

