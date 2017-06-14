F1-Fansite.com

Ferrari not ready to talk 2018 contracts

Jun.14 - Ferrari has refused to comment on the contractual status of its F1 drivers.

Both championship leader Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen are out of contract at the end of the year.

Many believe German Vettel will obviously stay in 2018, while there have been reports that Ferrari is now considering a new one-year deal for Finn Raikkonen.

But Vettel said in Canada that he is fully focused on the title campaign at present, and it is a sentiment echoed by his boss Maurizio Arrivabene.

"We are not thinking about contracts now, we are thinking about the championship," said the Italian.

"As I have said many times, we are all working together, including the drivers, we are very focused on our job and I have to say the contract is not an issue."

Arrivabene also played down suggestions Ferrari had decided on a clear driver hierarchy for the rest of 2017, particularly amid suggestions Raikkonen was deliberately disadvantaged through pit strategy in Monaco.

"As Ferrari we are looking to the constructors' championship," he said. "The drivers' championship is their job.

"They are free to do it until the numbers are going clearly in one direction or the other. In that case, we apply our rules of engagement. But not now, and not in Monaco," Arrivabene added.

