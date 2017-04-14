F1-Fansite.com

Ferrari 'media blackout' returns in Bahrain

Ferrari 'media blackout' returns in Bahrain

Apr.14 - Ferrari's 'media blackout' is back in Bahrain.

Over the winter, and then at the season opener in Australia, it was obvious that Ferrari was taking an extraordinarily low profile when it came to speaking to the media.

Team boss Maurizio Arrivabene defended the approach.

"The thing is to find the balance," he said, explaining that Ferrari is trying to mix traditional communication methods with bahdigital and social media this year.

Ferrari was then more open in China, but on Thursday in Bahrain it was clear the 'media blackout' was back as Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen did no appearances for the general press.

Germany's Sport1 quoted a team spokesman as saying joint championship leader Vettel was busy with sponsor events, and it would have been "unfair" to give the entire load to teammate Raikkonen.

