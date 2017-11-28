F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / Ferrari to lose major backer Santander

F1 News

Ferrari to lose major backer Santander

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 3th place GP ABU DHABI F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 3th place GP ABU DHABI F1/2017

Nov.28 - Ferrari looks set to lose major sponsor Santander.

The El Confidencial publication reports that the Spanish bank's chief Ana Botin has decided against extending the EUR 40 million per year deal.

"According to sources close to the talks, Santander rejected Ferrari's proposal to continue as the main partner after eight years," the report said.

El Confidencial explained that although those talks did not go well, the company could actually stay at Ferrari as a minor sponsor.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now