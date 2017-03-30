F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ferrari to let Giovinazzi race on for Sauber

F1 News

Ferrari to let Giovinazzi race on for Sauber

Antonio Giovinazzi Australian GP F1/2017

Mar.30 - Ferrari has decided to make its official reserve driver available to Sauber for the forthcoming China-Bahrain double header.

That is the claim of the authoritative Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, after Antonio Giovinazzi was loaned to Sauber in Australia to replace Pascal Wehrlein.

If Wehrlein continues to be unfit ahead of the next two races, Giovinazzi was considered an obvious choice as his replacement.

But correspondent Andrea Cremonesi insists that Ferrari actually contemplated making the 23-year-old Italian unavailable to the Swiss team.

That is because letting Giovinazzi do more races for Sauber will in fact make him ineligible to do the 'young driver' tests for Ferrari later this year.

"That Giovinazzi will get another opportunity to drive for Sauber now becomes more real," Cremonesi said, "because Ferrari has decided to 'sacrifice' being able to use him in the tests after Bahrain."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17 Last TicketsBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls