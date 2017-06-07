F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ferrari chief tips Vettel to stay

F1 News

Ferrari chief tips Vettel to stay

Sebastian Vettel GP MONACO F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel GP MONACO F1/2017

Jun.7 - Ferrari's technical boss Mattia Binotto thinks Sebastian Vettel will sign a new deal with the Maranello team.

Recently, with championship leader Vettel's current contract expiring late this year, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the German is free to stay.

And now, Germany's Sport Bild said Marchionne wants that 2018 deal to be done before September's Italian grand prix at Monza.

Team technical chief Binotto said: "Vettel is not only one of our drivers, he is a multi world champion. I think he will stay with us.

"Why? Because there is nothing more beautiful for a formula one driver than to win with the reds," he told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Binotto said Vettel's most recent win, in Monaco, was a turning point for the fabled Italian team, which has not won a title for a decade.

"It was 16 years since Ferrari had won in the Principality, so I think victory was a liberation.

"It was a victory that made us realise we have a fast car and we can now compete on par. Or prove to be even stronger than the others," he added.

As for Vettel staying beyond 2017, former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi joins Binotto in thinking it is likely.

"I know what emotions he has when he wins with the reds," said the Frenchman.

"He came from a team that had no history even though they won the championship. He realised that Ferrari is worth so much more, through the love of the tifosi and even in the disappointments," Alesi added.

However, Sport Bild quoted Vettel as saying: "I have decided with my team not to talk about contracts right now, but instead to focus entirely on the title race."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls