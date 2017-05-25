F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Ferrari has caught Mercedes on race starts

Starting Grid Spanish GP F1 2017 -
May 25 - Lewis Hamilton has admitted Ferrari has caught up with Mercedes' race start technology in 2017.

Mercedes entered the season with field-leading technology for the race starts, but a reporter told Hamilton in Monaco grand prix that Ferrari has now copied that approach.

Asked if the German team has lost its advantage, Hamilton said: "I don't know if we've lost it. It (Barcelona) was just one race.

"If you look at the averages of all the cars, we have had the best starts so far this season.

"So as a team we are the leaders, but definitely in the last race Ferrari was a little bit stronger. But I think the last race also showed that the start isn't everything," the Spanish grand prix winner added.

