F1 News

Fernando Alonso qualified 5th for Indianapolis 500

IndyCar rookie Fernando Alonso impressed the race world again today as he qualified as 5th for next weeks 101st Indianapolis 500 race event. His first and only oval circuit experience in his life looked very strong.

Yesterday's first day of qualifying he already impressed by taking 7th place that made it to today's 9th fastest and last drivers who set their qualifying time today.

He drove his orange number 29 car during his 4 laps qualifying run on the 2,5 miles circuit very well. His third lap was his quickest lap. and had an average speed of 372.523 km/h. His top speed was 238 mph (381,83 km/h).

His car is run by the Andretti Autosport team with assistance of McLaren Honda. The team had to replace the Honda engine this morning and did the job in 1,5 hour. Alonso enjoyed it a lot and said the balance was perfect. He thought he could have go faster.

Scott Dixon will start on pole position for next weeks race.

