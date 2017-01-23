F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Father: 'Exhausted' Verstappen training hard for 2017

F1 News

Father: 'Exhausted' Verstappen training hard for 2017

Max Verstappen with his father Jos Verstappen during previews for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil 2016
Max Verstappen with his father Jos Verstappen during previews for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil 2016

Jan.21 - Jos Verstappen says his son Max is training harder than ever for 2017.

Young Verstappen, 19, is touted as a potential title contender for 2017, when the cars will be much more physically demanding to drive.

His father Jos, a former F1 driver, says that is why Max has been quiet in the last few weeks.

"Max is completely exhausted every evening, sitting on the sofa. It's good," he chuckled to the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal. "Then he does not talk so much!

"No, Max is quiet, but I also feel his enthusiasm. Because as far as I know, the expectations at Red Bull Racing are quite high," Verstappen snr added.

Jos said that although his son is continuing to develop and improve in F1, he is happy to watch from the background, electing not to attend every grand prix.

"My big goal was always to bring Max to formula one," Jos said. "That's done. In the meantime, he has established himself as a top driver. My presence is simply not necessary."

Indeed, Max is now almost completely independent, living alone in Monaco grand prix.

"Sure I miss Max," said Jos. "I recently talked to my daughter about it, that it's a bit strange that Max is not here. But he now has his own life in Monte Carlo and is extremely busy.

"I'm not worried about Max," he insisted. "I know he is in very good hands with Red Bull. Everything is superbly organised. He certainly does not need me.

"The change is also positive for me -- I am more relaxed than before. Clearly I carefully watch what is going on, but not more."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls