F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Father: Too early for Verstappen title in 2017

F1 News

Father: Too early for Verstappen title in 2017

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the drivers parade before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit 2016
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the drivers parade before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit 2016

Feb.21 - Max Verstappen's father has played down the 19-year-old Dutchman's chances of winning the world championship in 2017.

Red Bull is tipped to be Mercedes' closest challenger this year as the sport's technical rules change significantly, and Verstappen has been marked out as an obvious title winner of the future.

But Max's father Jos, who also raced in F1, thinks it is "too early" for the championship this year.

"Of course there is talk of a world title," the 44-year-old former Benetton driver said, "but my personal opinion is that it is still a year too early."

However, Red Bull itself is confident Adrian Newey can ace the new aerodynamic rules, and team boss Christian Horner thinks Renault is now ready to step up to Mercedes' level of engine performance.

"They have had a big winter," he said, referring to the French carmaker whose power units are rebranded as Tag-Heuer for Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen agrees that 2017 should be a good year for the energy drink owned outfit.

"Last year Max won in Spain, so hopefully he can win more races this year. I would like to see three or four, and I think it's possible," he told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"Red Bull has always been strong with new rules, and with the information that I have, I think it looks really good."

Jos said recently that Max has been training so hard that he is "exhausted" in the evenings.

Verstappen snr adds now: "He has put on three or four kilos, mainly in muscle mass. You can see it on his neck and arms.

"He is training really hard, but he had to because the cars will be much faster, especially in the corners."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls