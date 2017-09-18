F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Father admits Palmer eyeing Williams seat

F1 News

Father admits Palmer eyeing Williams seat

Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Singapore Grand Prix, Thursday 14th September 2017. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Singapore Grand Prix, Thursday 14th September 2017. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.

Sep.18 - Jolyon Palmer's father has confirmed the 26-year-old is eyeing a switch to Williams for 2018.

Renault driver Palmer admitted Singapore was a difficult weekend, as he tackled not only the news he is being dropped by the team but also rumours he might be replaced by Carlos Sainz as soon as Malaysia in two weeks.

But he then had a strong result in the race, insisting afterwards that he now has "six more races" to show another team that he should be signed for 2018.

"I hope I can build on this confidence," he said.

"Of course I want to stay in formula one, and there are other options. Whatever happens, happens."

Palmer's father, the UK racing circuit mogul Jonathan, is hawking his son's talents up and down the paddock at present.

The best opportunity is Williams, who are also contemplating taking on Robert Kubica. The latest news is that Kubica will follow up his recent Williams simulator test with an actual track outing in Brazil.

But Palmer senior said in Singapore: "A few good races and Williams might take notice.

"Williams will want to take their best option and he has the chance to show he is that over the next few races," added Jonathan Palmer, also a former F1 driver.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close