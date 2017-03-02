F1 News

Fastest lap times 4th day of 2017 F1 testing in Barcelona

The last day of testing was very different then the other 3 days. To make it possible to test the new wet and intermediate Pirelli tyres, the FIA ordered a few trucks with water to make the track socking wet. The track dried out in the morning. During lunch the water truck sprayed the Catalunya circuit again.

Toro Rosso had some engine trouble today and had to replace the Renault engine in the back of the STR12. They worked very hard to get some laps under their belt. But all hard work didn't pay off. The Italian team didn't record a single lap time.

Sauber tested with short- and long-runs today. Sauber's reserve driver Antonion Giovinazzi who replaces injured Pascal Wehrlein drove 28 laps in the morning. In the afternoon. He did a very good job. He managed to be 5th fastest. with the C36 In front of Force India, McLaren, Mercedes and Renault.

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne was testing the MCL32 for 15 laps on wet tyres and switched to ultrasofts when the track dried. Late in the afternoon the practised pitstops.

Mercedes had trouble with and electrical fault. Lewis Hamilton didn't drive a single lap and wasn't able to test the W08 in the wet during the morning session. Just before lunch Valtteri Bottas drove 9 laps and after lunch in the wet and the whole afternoon. He wasn't pushing very hard and recorded the 8th fastest lap time.

Williams was not able to drive today. The damage on the FW40 wat to big after Lance Stroll crashed into the barrier during yesterdays testing.

Fastest car and driver on this last day of testing in Spain was again the Ferrari SF70H driven by Kimi Raikkonen. He was almost a second faster then runner up Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB13.

The exhaust problem has been solved on the RB13 and Max Verstappen was testing the car in the wet and was doing great in the wet. In the afternoon he could test the soft tyres. At the end of the day he was 2nd fastest.

Fastest Lap times 4th day of testing 2017 Circuit de Catalunya