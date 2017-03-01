F1 News

Fastest lap times 3rd day 2017 F1 testing in Barcelona

In the 3rd day of testing at Catalunya circuit the new 2017 F1 cars again where 1 second faster then the day before.

There was a lot of action in Spain. Sebastian Vettel drove more then 2 Spanish Grand Prix today by driving 138 laps in the Ferrari SF70H.

We saw Lance Stroll doing a decent 98 laps in the Williams FW40. Much better then yesterdays 12 laps that ended with a spin.Today he also made a mistake and crashed into a tyre wall in lap 99. The rookie is giving the Williams mechanics a hard time. Again they will be working hard on the car to get it ready for tomorrows last day of testing.

Red Bull had a decent morning session but had to stop testing with Daniel Ricciardo in the afternoon, because the team discovered an exhaust problem. Max Verstappen couldn't drive, so he surprised some fans by visiting them on the grandstand.

Sauber had a good testing day with Marcus Ericsson who drove a surprisingly 5th fastest lap time today. They finished the day with some practice starts.

Force India tried the ultra soft Pirelli tyres late in the afternoon. Because of a red flag situation on the track they couldn't get the best out of the tyres.

If you think Ferrari drove the most laps today, then you have to look closer to the results. Because Mercedes again drove with both drivers today. In total the Silver Arrows team drove 170 laps today!

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas recorded the fastest lap time today, but he used Pirelli's ultra soft tyres, while Vettel drove his fastest lap on the soft tyre. It will be very interesting to see the Ferrari SF70H on ultra softs tomorrow.

Toro Rosso had to quit testing early today. The STR12 broke down on the circuit. Carlos Sainz was driving on his home circuit and was annoyed by his early finish today.

Renault had a good testing day in Spain with Jolyon Palmer driving the 4th and Nico Hulkenberg the 5th fastest lap time.Team said they are learning to understand the car each lap and are very happy with the results.

Haas was testing with Romain Grosjean and drove their development program on a low profile. Their progress showed up in setting faster lap times during the day. In the afternoon Lewis Hamilton was doing a small race with Grosjean and the look quite strong. They do not say much about their development, but they look happy.

McLaren seem to have had a good day of testing without engine trouble. Fernando Alonso was at last able to do some laps. Unfortunately the lap time on the ultra soft tyres set by Alonso today, doesn't show very competitive.

Tomorrow the Catalunya circuit will be wet in the morning. Trucks with water are driving over the circuit this evening to spray the track and make it possible for every team to test their car in wet conditions.

Fastest Lap times 3rd day of testing 2017 Circuit de Catalunya