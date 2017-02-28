F1 News

Fastest lap times 2nd day of 2017 F1 testing in Barcelona

The second day of testing has been stopped at 18:00 CET. It was a good one for a lot of teams except for McLaren and Williams.

McLarenhad to replace the Honda power unit again back in the MCL32.....just like yesterday.

Williams had to do a lot of repairing on the FW40 after rookie driver Lance Stroll spun and drove into the gravel backwards. Stroll had his first experience in a F1 car today.

Fastest car and driver on this 2nd day of testing in Spain was the Ferrari SF70H with Kimi Raikkonen in the driving seat of the red car. He drove on soft tyres today and his fastest lap time out of 108! laps was a 1:20.960 min.

That's already almost a second quicker then yesterday and the official lap record of him set during the Spanish GP in 2008.

2nd fastest was Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton racing the Mercedes W08. The gap with Kimi was very small, but the 2016 champion drove on Pirelli''s super soft tyres and the Iceman on soft tyres....

His new teammate Valterri Bottas also came into action today and also drove more then 100 laps while doing a race simulation. During this simulation the Fin almost spun and crashed the Silver Arrow. He barely could keep the car on the track and brushed the barriers.

Max Verstappen also did his first laps in the new Red Bull RB13. He was driving with aero rakes to measure the airflow behind the frontwheels. He had a good day with not much trouble.

Fastest Lap times 2nd day of testing 2017 Circuit de Catralunya